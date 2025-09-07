Predicted Scotland XI vs Belarus: Steve Clarke makes five changes as calls made on Hibs duo and ex-Hearts ace

Here’s who we think will start for Scotland against Belarus in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Scotland are away from home against Belarus in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Three points on their travels will be the aim for head coach Steve Clarke and co, after a 0-0 draw away at top seeds Denmark on Friday. With the season still in its early changes, there could be changes aplenty with fitness of players in mind, and we reckon there will be as many as five.

Clarke said after the draw in Copenhagen: "A good start. A very disciplined performance, which we needed it to be. We created enough going forwards as well which was good to see. Defended well. Souttar and Hanley at the back outstanding, but you could go through the whole team. It's only one point. We have to keep our feet on the ground.

"Aaron [Hickey has] had a really tough time with injuries and he showed the qualities he's got. Being able to pick him again is an absolute pleasure. I always had in my mind that I'd need to make changes across the two games. I know what I've got in that squad. We can just go game to game and pick up as many points as we can."

Here’s our predicted Scotland team at Belarus, including decisions on a Hibs duo and ex-Hearts man.

Nottingham Forest stopper is undisputed number one in this camp.

1. GK - Angus Gunn

Nottingham Forest stopper is undisputed number one in this camp. | Getty Images

Hickey still building fitness after lengthy time out so good chance for the new Derby County man.

2. RWB - Max Johnston

Hickey still building fitness after lengthy time out so good chance for the new Derby County man. | SNS Group

The defender maintains his place.

3. CB - John Souttar

The defender maintains his place. | SNS Group

Hibs' Hanley hasn't had many domestic minutes so McKenna gets chance to build on good start at Dinamo Zagreb.

4. CB - Scott McKenna

Hibs' Hanley hasn't had many domestic minutes so McKenna gets chance to build on good start at Dinamo Zagreb. | PA

