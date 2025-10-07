Scotland are well-placed in Group C ahead of their latest World Cup qualifier against Greece at Hampden Park on Thursday night.

Steve Clarke’s side managed to secure four points from their opening two games of the four-team section last month, which included a spirited goalless draw in Copenhagen against top seeds Denmark before recording a routine 2-0 win over minnows Belarus.

It leaves them in a strong position heading into back-to-back home clashes at the national stadium this week, with the Greeks first to visit Mount Florida eyeing a repeat of their dominant Nations League play-off victory back in March, which consigned the Scots to relegation from ‘League A’.

Greece head to Glasgow still licking their wounds after a shock 3-0 defeat to the Danes on matchday two and Scotland will be gunning for revenge as they aim to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification.

Head coach Clarke will have a couple of difficult selection calls to make, but it’s unlikely he will tinker too much from the way his side set up in Copenhagen. He could, however, make a few alterations from the team that started the Belarus match, with right-back Max Johnston not included in the latest squad.

Here’s our predicted Scotland team, including decisions on a Hibs duo and a returning Hearts star.

1 . Angus Gunn - GK Despite his lack of game time at club level for Nottingham Forrest, he kept back-to-back clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus. Should keep his spot. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Aaron Hickey - RB It was a welcome sight to have the Brentford star back in the national team fold last month. Will be aiming to kick on now after building up his fitness since then. Photo: Fran Macia - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . John Souttar - CB Has developed into a mainstay under Steve Clarke in recent times and has hardly put a foot wrong for his country. Will be called on once again. | SNS Group Photo Sales