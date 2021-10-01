Preston Athletic set new aims for season after flying start to East of Scotland Conference B

Preston Athletic Jack Lynch (right) shouts orders from the touchline

Preston are flying high at the top end of their league and have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League, while they are also enjoying a Scottish Cup run with Ayrshire giants Auchinleck Talbot set to visit the Pennypit later this month after they claimed a Highland League scalp in the first round.

“At the start of the season our ultimate aim was to finish in the top half, we have to be realistic with our budget and that’s why we always try and develop our local players,” said boss Lynch ahead of hosting Stirling University tomorrow.

“Because of the start we’ve had, I would now say promotion is our main aim. It’s fantastic to get a good run in Scottish Cup and other cups, but my main priority is the league. I know a lot of the boys will be looking forward to the Auchinleck game and thinking about that, but we have important games before then. It’s a competitive league this season with just three points separating top from seventh.”

Lynch points to the additions of Jonny Grotlin and Paul Currie as being crucial to their impressive start after losing eight players over the summer meant a rebuild, but he’s added pace to their ranks.

Lynch, in his fifth full season in charge, continued: “Our recruitment over the summer has been a major aspect to why we are doing so well, we did well to bring in better quality to the club. Jonny Grotlin came back from Vale of Leithen and he’s been huge for us, while Paul Currie has come in at 36-year-old and he’s really helping the young guys develop with the average age of our squad about 20-21.

“We’ve got a real pace about us this season, all over the park, and at any level of football pace is always a danger.”

Elsewhere, as part of Groundhop weekend, Dalkeith Thistle entertain Tweedmouth Rangers in an 11:15 kick-off at King’s Park, while Newtongrange Star host Tranent in an 7:45pm night clash.

