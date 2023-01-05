Haddington Athletic manager Scott Bonar is relishing the second half of their East of Scotland season

The Millfield outfit have performed admirably following their title-winning promotion last season and sit ninth out of 16 teams with a game in hand.

Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts first-foot the East Lothian side on Saturday, and Bonar will be eager for his players to pick up from where they left off before their three-game postponement lay-off, after winning their last two.

"We've not been able to get any momentum going but the good thing is it has helped us get a few players back [from injury]," said Bonar. "We've just got a couple of injuries now whereas we were up to about ten. Before the call offs you could see getting players back in certain positions was helping the squad.

"I am really happy where we are at the half-way stage, we've always been in the majority of our games. The next 15 games are massive for us, we can hopefully get a run of picking the same team, I don't think I have picked the same team twice.

"When you go into any league you want to finish as high up the league as you can, but the main goal has always been to stay in the league and consolidate for next season."

Like Haddington, Tynecastle are also looking to pick up from where they left off in 2022 following their pre-Christmas 3-2 defeat of rivals Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Charlie King’s side entertain Musselburgh Athletic at Meggetland, with Burgh’s focus on edging closer into the top four.

Broxburn Athletic, without a manager after Chris Townsley resigned in the wake of their heavy West Lothian derby defeat to league leaders Linlithgow Rose, make the short trip to Blackburn United.

