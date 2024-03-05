Pundit fires at 'conspiracy theorists' as Celtic boss criticised for referee comments
With Hibs and Hearts riding high after the two Edinburgh clubs both picked up wins at the weekend, let's take a look at what's going on around the Scottish Premiership.
A pundit has poked fun at a group of fans, calling them 'conspiracy theorists', as a former Celtic manager has taken umbrage with Brendan Rodgers for his comments after their 2-0 defeat against the Jam Tarts.
Chris Sutton laughs off Rangers and Celtic 'conspiracy theorists'
Certain subsections of fans have begun to perpetuate the idea that Celtic and Rangers receive an unbalanced amount of harsh treatment from referees - Chris Sutton disagrees, labelling people who think this way as 'conspiracy theorists'.
Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off Podcast on Monday, Sutton said: "There are these conspiracy theorists that believe Celtic and Rangers are always on the wrong end of certain decisions."
Brendan Rodgers criticised by Neil Lennon for VAR comments
Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon disapproved of how Brendan Rodgers dealt with the media after Celtic's 2-0 loss against Hearts. Rodgers questioned what VAR assistant John Beaton 'was seeing' in an outburst that could see the Northern Irishman slapped with an SFA charge.
Speaking on Sky Sports [via The Scotsman], Lennon said: "I’m a little bit uncomfortable about that but it’s not for me to say. That’s for other people to maybe take him [Rodgers] to one side and have a word with him on it. Obviously there’s a history between Brendan and John from one of the games at Ibrox a few years ago and obviously he’s emotional after the game. But again, it’s Don’s decision, ultimately. John’s just told him to come and have a look at the incident.
"Listen, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones and I’m the last person to be criticising anyone for comments after a game. So he’s upset and annoyed because it had a huge bearing on a very important game, psychologically as well going forward. But the bottom line is there’s no damage done, all it does is give the opposition a bit of encouragement."