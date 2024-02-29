Another Edinburgh derby is in the books. This time, the spoils were shared between Hibs and Hearts, thanks to goals from Emiliano Marcondes and Lawrence Shankland - let's take a look at what is happening around the Scottish Premiership.

A manager in the SPFL has been lambasted by a pundit after another defeat - meanwhile, another believes that a Celtic player has played his 'last game' for the Hoops.

Willie Miller tears into Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock over poor run of results

Suffice to say, Willie Miller is not happy with Neil Warnock's Aberdeen tenure thus far. He dressed down the former Sheffield United manager, ridiculing his tactics and questioning his commitment to the club.

Speaking after the game on BBC Scotland, Miller said: "The Motherwell selection with [Jamie] McGrath playing at left wing back was incredible! And I said that before the game. I'm saying 'what's going on here?' There seems to be an experiment every game.

"You expect any new manager to in their and get a bounce but there hasn't been one. And some of his comments that he's up here to have a bit of fun - that doesn't sit right. He's an experienced manager. He should know the players he's got and have an idea of what he wants to do when he's up here."

Frank McAvennie thinks Liel Abada has played his last game for Celtic

Pundit Frank McAvennie believes that Liel Abada has played his last game for Celtic - he expressed his sympathies to the Israeli international in a recent interview.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said: "If Abada was there, I’d put him in the team. If I could trust him to go and play and to get all the noise out of his head, then he should play. I just don’t think there’s any way back for him now, that is it.