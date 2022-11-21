After the England squad scored for the fifth time in their match against Iran , travelling fans started singing “Are you Scotland in disguise” – teasing the Iranian team who were down by several goals. England fans have chanted the cheeky dig against Scotland before, at a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

However, the Three Lions team have come under fire today, for abandoning their earlier promise to wear armbands supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The decision was made after Fifa threatened to impose sanctions on footballers who chose to wear the OneLove armband. They said while they were "frustrated by the FIFA decision", they could not put their players "in a position where they could face sporting sanctions".