It's been a remarkable drama-filled first half to a campaign that sees Rangers B lead newcomers Tranent Juniors by four points at the summit.

Capital duo Spartans and Civil Service Strollers, who meet at Ainslie Park tomorrow, are also in the thick of it sitting in fifth and seventh respectively.

However, for Foresters Park boss Colin Nish, who replaced predecessor Calum Elliot in September, the East Lothian men's lofty position in the standings doesn't alter the club's approach heading into 2023 with the former Hibs frontman insisting a top-four finish remains the target.

Dougie Samuel's Spartans have been in fine form. Picture: Mark Brown.

Ahead of a trip across the Forth to tackle Cowdenbeath at Central Park tomorrow, Nish said: "In terms of where we are we're really happy. It's our first season in the league so we're not sitting here thinking that we're realistically going to win it. That's never been the plan since I arrived.

"Obviously you have teams in the league who have been trying to get out of it for years. But we have got some real tough games coming up. We don't have as big a squad as other clubs so I really don't know how we'll do between now and the end of the season. But we're looking forward to the challenge and if it doesn't work out this year then we'll be better equipped for it next year.

"I've been really impressed with the quality in this league so the squad needs to reflect that. We've got a good mix in our team but we'd like to add one or two if the right player becomes available."

Meanwhile, two-time league champions Spartans are also heading into the second half of the campaign in fine fettle.

Strollers boss Gary Jardine.

Manager Dougie Samuel said: "Looking back on the first half of the campaign, an overall rating would be good. At one point it might have been a higher rating of very good, however, a run of three consecutive draws means we've slipped from our position in the top four. Sadly, bedding in several new signings has been hampered by long-term injuries. That said, in what is a hugely competitive league, we are a contender right now and, in the mix, which was the goal.

"We hope that remains the case by the end of March and we can give ourselves a shot of winning a third Lowland League title. It won't be easy, also it won't be a linear path I'm sure, however, the number one goal and our focus is to better our points per game ratio in the second half of the season and to win as many football matches as we can."

However, Strollers boss Gary Jardine is also hoping to build on their success.

"The first half of the season has been good, some aspects we know we could have done better and, on reflection, perhaps we'd have wanted to be a few points better off," he told the Evening News. However, as a club we have continued to progress both on and off the park which is our main objective. The players have worked incredibly hard, especially given the injuries over the last eight weeks and deserve some of the plaudits that have come their way. That said, if we are to continue progressing and improving, we will need to raise the bar again and that means trying to add one or two to the squad. We know other clubs will do similar and if we want to stay in the top six then we need to add to the quality we already have."