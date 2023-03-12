The hosts had been in good form lately with victories over Clyde and Kelty Hearts, but goals from Luke Donnelly and Quinn Coulson either side of half-time ensured a deserved three points for the Wasps.

Alan Maybury's men remain third in the standings but Alloa are now level on 45 points with Airdrie a further two points back in fifth following the Diamonds' thumping 6-1 win over Kelty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dunfermline and Falkirk comfortably top and second respectively, it is shaping up to be a real battle for the final two play-off spots with sixth-placed Montrose not out of the running either.

Alan Maybury felt his players lacked a bit of energy in the defeat to Alloa

The Capital men are on their travels next weekend at East End Park while both Alloa and Airdrie are at home to struggling duo Clyde and Peterhead and will be heavy favourites to pick up three points.

Maybury admitted his players didn't reach the levels of performance he has come to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we were just a little off it," he said afterwards. "We were lacking a bit of energy and we found it difficult to break through them and come up with the answers. Having said that, I don't think we gave up a lot of chances and the goal comes from a tackle in the midfield. We changed shape a little bit in the second half to try and go after them and give us better passing angles and I think we did that. We went with two up front bringing Steven (Warnock) off, which was purely tactical. But we didn't deal with the cross (for the second goal) and it probably just takes the wind out of our sails.

"We wanted to stay in the game and maybe try and nick something as a draw wouldn't have been a bad result so I'm disappointed as it was a little bit flat, a bit off which we haven't been. It wasn't our day but I have to give credit to Alloa as they deserved the win