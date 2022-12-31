Both sets of players paused to remember Brazilian legend Pelé

Rose were relentless in the second period after going in 2-1 ahead at the interval thanks to Callum Bremner’s exquisite strike on the stroke of half-time. The home side couldn’t get near Rose in the second half who were camped in Broxburn’s half, such was their dominance.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Broxburn boss Chris Townsley handed in his resignation to the Broxburn committee after a two-and-a-half year spell in charge, believing it is time for a fresh pair of hands to take over the reigns.

Linlithgow boss Gordon Herd certainly won’t be leaving his post anytime soon as he declared their five-star showing as one of their best since he came into the Prestonfield club as boss.

"It's a very difficult place to come but I thought for the full 90 minutes we were outstanding,” said Herd. “We dominated, we scored five goals and we hit the woodwork three times.

“It was the response I have been looking for because we've not really had a good December, so it's good to finish the year with a bang.

"In the second half we were just outstanding, it's probably one of the best performances since we came in.

"The calibre of goals we scored were brilliant, the team play and the build up was tremendous. We thoruoughly deserve to be eleven clear at the top of the league at the end of the year which builds nicely for going into the new year.

“Coming into the game there was a few of the guys who I thought were going through a wee bit of a confidence crisis, but we trained well on Thursday and you could see there was a zip about them.

"We were looking for that big performance and they didn't let us down.

"We were brave with us missing five guys and the guys that came in were outstanding. It's a squad game. We have always went on about how good this squad is from pre-season, and the guys that came in have done themselves no harm, they will keep their jerseys for next week. It drives a lot of them on that they have boys waiting just to come in to take their jersey.”

Broxburn assistant manager Scott McNaughton says he he open to taking over from Townsley.

"We lost the goal just before half-time which deflated the boys. I think if we had went in 1-1 the second half would’ve been a bit different. We conceded early in the second half and it was sucker punch for the boys, and we didn’t look like we would get back into the game.

"Credit to Linlithgow they are sitting top of the league for a reason and in the second half they ran right over the top of us.

"We’ve been up and down with our performances, we probably haven’t been good enough. .

