In today’s Scottish football news, Rangers are reportedly lining up a new deal for one of their most talented youngsters. They will need to act fast, however, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Additionally, the winner of the September SPFL manager of the month award has been announced - the winning head coach won all four of their league games in that month.

Rangers to give new contract

Rangers prodigy Ross McCausland will see his current contract at the Ibrox Stadium on May 31, 2024 - however, the Light Blues are reportedly lining up a new deal to hand to the impressive Northern Ireland U21 international [via the Daily Record].

McCausland has made just four first-team appearances for Rangers over the course of his fledgling career, scoring a single goal during these showings. He made his debut for the club back in May of 2022, during a 3-1 win against Hearts.

Despite his lack of game time in the senior team, the Rangers hierarchy clearly hold McCausland in very high regard. They reportedly wanted to open contract talks sooner, but were forced to wait until the appointment of Phillipe Clement. Clement himself seems to be very impressed with the youngster, much more so than former boss Michael Beale ever was - could he have a major role to play for the Gers in the future?

McCausland joined the club in 2019, after he progressed through the youth ranks at Linfield in his native Northern Ireland - he generally plays as a winger and can function effectively on either flank.

Rodgers wins award

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has been named as September’s manager of the month in the Scottish Premiership, after he led the Bhoys to four wins in four league games. Along the way, they swept aside opposition such as Dundee, Livingston, Motherwell and bitter rivals Rangers - they also only conceded one goal in this impressive run of fixtures.

A statement on the SPFL website regarding the award reads: “Brendan Rodgers has been named Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for September after guiding Celtic to four wins out of four last month. Celtic defeated Rangers (1-0), Dundee (3-0), Livingston (3-0) and Motherwell (2-1), with three of those matches away from home.”

Upon receiving the award, Rodgers said [via Sky Sports]: “I’m delighted to accept this award on behalf of the players and my backroom team. We have enjoyed a very successful September with some excellent performances leading to very positive results in the league.

“Although it is early in the season, everyone is getting to know my way of working and the players’ togetherness and application has been tremendous. Even in the face of some significant injury challenges, the whole squad has stood up extremely well with so many players making important contributions.”

Scottish football weather update

A red alert for rain and wind has been extended to a wider area of Scotland as Storm Babet takes hold across the country. While there are no fears of games in Edinburgh and Glasgow getting called off this weekend due to the weather, there are some potential issues to keep an eye on.