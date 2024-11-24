Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of all the latest Scottish Premiership headlines from Hearts and Hibs' rivals

Rangers star Vaclav Cerny has expressed a desire to stay at Ibrox on a permanent basis after his summer loan move from Wolfsburg but admits that it’s still too early to begin discussions over his future.

The 17-time Czech Republic international has made a solid start to life in Glasgow despite his team’s underwhelming early season form and has been one of the main attacking threats for Philippe Clement’s side so far.

The winger, who has already scored crucial winners against St Johnstone and St Mirren, did however, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier in the campaign when he let his frustrations boil over during matches against Hibs and Lyon.

In an honest admission, Cerny told Football Scotland when discussing his future: “If it’s up to me, I would be open to talk obviously, but I think it’s very, very soon to talk about that.

“If you don’t mind, just let me focus on helping the team achieve what we want to achieve, me personally and the club. I think we’ve got plenty of time to talk about this.”

Dundee defender begins contract talks

Dundee defender Antonio Portales has confirmed to Courier Sport that he has kickstarted discussion with the club over extending his stay at Dens Park.

The Mexican defender is one of many Dees stars that are out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that by January he will be free to talk to other clubs about a pre-contract deal in the coming weeks.

However, Portales, who made 22 league appearances last season, hopes that isn’t the case and is keen to remain with the Scottish Premiership side.

“Right now we have been talking with the club about an extension.” Portales explained.

The 28-year-old added: “Yeah, hopefully we will do it. We’re talking about that.”