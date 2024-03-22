The international break is still ongoing. As such, we are experiencing a period of relative quiet for Hibs and Hearts - let's see what else is going on around the Scottish Premiership.

A Rangers superstar is 'pondering' a move to the Turkish league following reports of a 'lucrative offer' - additionally, a former Aberdeen star has opened up on his departure from the Pittodrie Stadium.

Borna Barisic pondering 'lucrative offer' from Trabzonspor

Rangers star Borna Barisic is now considering his future amid reports of a 'big money' move to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig being tabled. As things stand, he has yet to accept an offer, but this could change in the coming weeks.

This is according to a report from GlasgowWorld. Barisic's deal is set to expire in the summer - as such, the 31-year-old must soon decide whether he wishes to remain at the Ibrox Stadium or take a gamble by moving elsewhere.

Lewis Ferguson speaks on 2022 Aberdeen departure

In 2022, Lewis Ferguson left Aberdeen to join Bologna in the Serie A for an undisclosed fee. Recently, he has opened up on his experiences of leaving the Dons, saying that being linked with moves away from the club became 'normal' to him due to their frequency. Additionally, because of this, he also stressed the importance of being 'open-minded' as a footballer.