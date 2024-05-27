All the latest news surrounding Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals as the season officially draws to a close.

Hearts and Hibs will already be preparing for next season with the Scottish Cup officially drawing the season to a close. Hearts will have European football to prepare for this summer, while the Hibees still need to find themselves a new manager.

Nick Montgomery was sacked following the season, and the search continues for his replacement, with the club hoping to get someone in place well before pre-season begins. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs’ rivals.

Astley opportunities incoming

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has promised Dundee fans they will see more of Ryan Astley next season. The 22-year-old was signed on a long-term deal from Everton’s youth ranks back in January, but he has find first team minutes hard to come by so far.

Astley has been left on the bench for almost all of the second half of the season, although he did come in for the late season games with Rangers and Hearts due to injuries to his teammates. Docherty was pleased with those appearances, and he is keen to get Astley more game time.

“He’s someone we worked hard to get and there was competition to get him in,” Docherty told The Courier. “He came in at a time in the season when we were doing really well defensively. He’s been an ever-present on the bench and only got one run-out against St Mirren. Ryan has waited really patiently and trained really well. All the staff have been really impressed with him, everything we thought about him is there.

“But his attitude has been great. He got an opportunity to come in against Hearts and I thought he did really well. He’s one we targeted and signed for a reason. Hopefully, we’ll see him playing quite a prominent role going forward.”

Docherty added: “He’s had to bide his time but when the opportunity arose due to injuries to Shaughnessy and Lamie, he came in and I thought he did really well,” the Dens boss added. “Whenever we’ve seen him in bounce games or training, it’s been difficult for him but he’s acquitted himself well.

“He’s a good player, Ryan Astley, a very good player. We worked hard to get him and there was competition to sign him. He did well at the end of the season and I think we’ll see more of him next season.”

Rangers blow

Rangers have missed out on an extra pay day following Leeds United’s defeat in the Championship play-off final. Southampton defeated the Whites thanks to an Adam Armstrong strike in the 24th minute, with the Saints going on to defend valiantly to secure their return to the Premier League.