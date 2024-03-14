With the summer transfer window just a few months away, Hibs and Hearts are working fastidiously ahead of the end of the season - but before that, let's take a look at what is going on around the Scottish Premiership today.

A Rangers superstar is set to make his return to international football, amid reports that he expected to be included in the upcoming England squad - meanwhile, a new 'contender' for the vacant Aberdeen job has emerged following the departure of Neil Warnock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Butland 'expected' to be included in England squad to play Brazil and Belgium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland has not made an international appearance for England in over five years - however, reports suggest that his Three Lions duck is finally about to be broken, according to Sky Sports. Gareth Southgate seems to have noticed his fine Rangers form and is set to reward him for it.

The last time Butland was involved in the England setup was druing the 2018 World Cup - as such, this has been a long time coming for the former Manchester United man. With the emergence of talents such as James Trafford, Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope, Butland's time as Jordan Pickford's understudy seemed to be over - until now.

Jimmy Thelin named as new 'contender' for vacant Aberdeen post

A new contender has emerged for the vacant Aberdeen manager's job - Jimmy Thelin, who currently manages IF Elfsborg in Sweden, is the latest name to have been linked with the post.