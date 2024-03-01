Jack Butland in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers at Rugby Park

The build-up is underway as Hearts and Hibs prepare for another big weekend in the Scottish Premiership. Hibs have the opportunity to move into the top six when they face Ross County at Easter Road, while Hearts welcome Celtic on Sunday in what is easily the game of the weekend from the Scottish top flight.

Both Edinburgh sides have a massive opportunity and they'll be pushing to secure big results. Ahead of those games we take a look at what's happening elsewhere in the division with an ex-Aberdeen man being linked to one of Europe's biggest clubs while a Rangers star has spoken out about the club's turn around in fortunes.

Juventus eye ex-Aberdeen man as Pogba replacement

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson is being lined up by Juventus, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. Following the news of Paul Pogba's four-year ban due to a positive testosterone test, Juventus are looking to add to their midfield options and it is said that Ferguson is one of the names being considered.

The former Aberdeen man is currently plying his trade in Serie A with Bologna after making the move from the Premiership in 2022. He has made 53 league appearances for the club since with 12 goals coming along the way to help him build up a strong reputation on the continent.

Juventus have watched him on several occasions in recent months and according to the report, they have held positive talks with his agent regarding a summer switch.

Rangers 'needed to hear booing'

Jack Butland admits the frustration Rangers supporters showed earlier in the season was wholly justified. Rangers were booed by supporters earlier in the season as performances under then manager Michael Beale failed to inspire.

However, the Ibrox outfit have turned things around under Philippe Clement and after winning 14 of their last 15 league games, Rangers now sit on top of the Premiership table, ahead of Celtic. They have the opportunity to extend their two point lead over the Bhoys this weekend, too, as they take host Motherwell before next week's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibs.

Addressing the turnaround in fortunes under Clement, Butland said: "Performances have changed. From a fans’ perspective, they can see we are trying to do things the right way. They can see that we’re the better side in the games that we play. They can see the chances are coming,"

"I think that’s what they look for and you get more and more belief the closer you get to the top. Ultimately, when you do get to the top of the table the fans fans allow themselves to chant a little bit freer, if you like. But they have been unbelievable for us all year.

"At the start of the season we needed to hear that booing because we weren’t good enough. But they haven’t failed to travel everywhere we’ve been and they’ve brought the noise every time.