Rangers told to sign Hearts man this summer as Kilmarnock battle for Bournemouth star
Scotland are just days away from kicking off their Euro 2024 campaign, but in the meantime, the chiefs at Hibs and Hearts will already be preparing for next season. Hearts will want to put together a solid European campaign, but they will need to strengthen significantly to manage it.
Meanwhile, new Hibs boss David Gray has a lot of work to do as he looks to convert the Hibees from a bottom half team to one capable of competing with Hearts and others for the European spots. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Scottish Premiership.
Shankland tipped for Rangers
Former Rangers and AC Milan man Mark Hateley has named the two players he would like to see his old club sign this summer as they look to catch up with Celtic, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he has named Hearts star Lawrence Shankland as one of the possible targets.
"Miovski and Shankland, they all fit into that group. Obviously they score goals at this level, which is important, but you’ve got to be careful of what you bring in,” he told Betting Sites. “Because I think invariably you’re looking at the domestic league of, you know, being able to negotiate your way and navigate your way through that league.”
"It’s the European situation that you’ve got too, so you’ve got to look for players that have got to be able to go to that level and at that level, I think you’re looking at a different price bracket. So that’s where we are right now at Rangers. I don’t know how much money we have to spend and what sort of quality we can pick up." Shankland has already spoken about his future. He said after the Premiership season drew to a close: “For me, I am here. I am contracted to Hearts for another season. My mindset wouldn't change from that until the day comes when Hearts say: ‘We're punting you!’ Of course, we've got the Euros but when I come back and get involved it will be straightforward.”
Killie transfer struggles
Kilmarnock are said to be struggling in their bid to land AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis on loan for a second straight season. Dennis, who made 35 league appearances for Killie last season, is yet to make a single league outing for the Cherries.
Despite that, the Daily Record report that Bournemouth plan to have Dennis as part of their first-team squad next season, and it’s for that reason Kilmarnock are struggling to make progress on the loan deal.
Dennis was asked whether he wanted to return to Kilmarnock amid their successful European bid back in late April. He responded: “Of course. There’s talks to be had and, hopefully, we can get that sorted. I hope so. I want to play the rest of the games, go back and talk to the club and see where I am at.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has previously said: “I spoke with Bournemouth on Tuesday and they are absolutely over the moon with the loan,” the 52-year-old said. “It could not have gone better for them. A boy that was playing in the non-league with his first loan to playing in the Premiership. His stats are magnificent and he has played a huge part. He got a clean sheet last Saturday against Hearts and, although a clean sheet is not always down to your goalkeeper, we needed him on occasions and he was there. “For somebody so young, he has done extremely well for us. He’s one of a few loan players I would love to keep. It’s been a great loan for him, us and Bournemouth. It’s exactly how you want your loans to be. He will probably go back and compete to No.2 there next year and then Bournemouth will probably make a decision, I would imagine, where what’s best for him.”
