Every Scottish Premiership club's highest rated AND most valuable player including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers

As the 2023/24 season draws to a close we take a look at each Scottish Premiership teams best performing player and their most valuable asset

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 24th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now in the final few rounds of fixtures as Hearts look to cement third spot while Hibs players and head coach Nick Montgomery are essentially playing for their futures at Easter Road in the bottom half.

There’s still an title race and a battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot going on but once the dust has settled it will be time to focus on the summer and the transfer window. Clubs across the country will expect players to come in and go out and, of they are to sell individuals, who could they expect to get the highest sums of money for.

We initially looked at the player’s current projected transfer value, based on Transfermarkt, but have also included each club’s highest rated player according to WhoScored. Here is each club’s most valuable and highest rated player this season:

WhoScored rating: 6.62

1. Michael Nottingham - Livingston

WhoScored rating: 6.62

Photo Sales
Transfermakrt value: €550k

2. Bruce Anderson - Livingston

Transfermakrt value: €550k

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.1

3. Ryan Leak - Ross County

WhoScored rating: 7.1

Photo Sales
Transfermakrt value: €800k

4. Yan Dhanda - Ross County (joining Hearts next season)

Transfermakrt value: €800k

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCelticRangersHibsHearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.