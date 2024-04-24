The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now in the final few rounds of fixtures as Hearts look to cement third spot while Hibs players and head coach Nick Montgomery are essentially playing for their futures at Easter Road in the bottom half.

There’s still an title race and a battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot going on but once the dust has settled it will be time to focus on the summer and the transfer window. Clubs across the country will expect players to come in and go out and, of they are to sell individuals, who could they expect to get the highest sums of money for.