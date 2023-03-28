Police Scotland has confirmed it has received a report about the match at Broadwood Stadium on Monday, a force spokesperson stating that “inquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

In footage captured by Sky Sports following Monday's Scottish Women's Premier League match, McPherson appeared to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso's head as the players were shaking hands. The SFA is understood to be awaiting the referee's report and will look into the incident via the compliance officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were on the verge of securing a dramatic victory at Broadwood until Caitlin Hayes' stoppage-time equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points. Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match.

The 46-year-old Spaniard said: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to him the whole game. It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know. I was called a 'little rat', I don't know why."

Former Grade 1 referee Steve Conroy calling for the strongest possible punishment for the coach. “It is appalling”, Conroy told Grosvenor Sport . “He should be instantly removed from his post and banned for life. There is absolutely no mitigation for that. He gave it forethought & should pay the full price for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's embarrassing that the first SWPL game to be shown live on Sky Sports is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. This is simply thuggish behaviour, and the man involved should face the full consequences. We are trying to get rid of all forms of aggression and intimidation in football from grassroots upwards. This must be dealt with in the appropriate way.”

Conroy wasn’t alone in the criticism of McPherson’s alleged actions. Hearts manager Eva Olid took to Twitter to condemn the incident that appeared to occur after the game. “I am not going to share the video because is not comfortable to watch”, Olid tweeted. “But first all my support to @FranAlonsoFA and second, my support to both clubs because that individuals actions are not nice to see in a match. That don't represent women's football.”

Rangers assistant Craig McPherson, left, with manager Malky Thomson

When asked about the incident after the match, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it. If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Morton and Falkirk midfielder McPherson, 52, had spells as assistant manager at Morton and Dumbarton before joining up with Thompson in the summer of 2021. The 1-1 draw – in the first Scottish women's game televised live by Sky Sports – ensured Celtic and Rangers remained second and third, respectively.

Rangers appeared set to leapfrog Celtic thanks to a 36th-minute goal from Brogan Hay, until Hayes' stoppage-time strike kept Alonso's side unbeaten against the defending champions this season.