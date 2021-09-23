Premier Sports Cup: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone and Hibs discover semi-final draw

Premier Sports Cup holders St Johnstone will face Celtic in the semi-finals, while Rangers take on Hibs.

Mark Atkinson
Thursday, 23rd September 2021
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:08 pm
The Premier Sports Cup semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 20.

The draw was made at Celtic Park in the wake of the Glasgow club’s 3-0 win over Raith Rovers in the last eight and Ange Postecoglou’s men will take on the Perth outfit at Hampden.

In the other tie, Rangers and Hibs will meet at Hampden, a re-run of the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

The ties will be played on the weekend of November 20 and 21.