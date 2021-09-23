Premier Sports Cup semi-final: Hibs land Rangers in repeat of 2016 Scottish Cup final
Hibs will take on Rangers in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:16 pm
In what is a repeat of the 2016 Scottish Cup final at the national stadium – which Hibs won 3-2 – Jack Ross’ men will take on Steven Gerrard’s reigning Premiership champions on the weekend of November 20/21.
Hibs booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 win over Dundee United on Thursday night.
The draw was made at Celtic Park in the wake of the Glasgow club’s 3-0 win over Raith Rovers in the last eight and Ange Postecoglou’s men will take on holders St Johnstone in the other semi-final.