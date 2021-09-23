Premier Sports Cup semi-final: Hibs land Rangers in repeat of 2016 Scottish Cup final

The Premier Sports Cup semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 20.

In what is a repeat of the 2016 Scottish Cup final at the national stadium – which Hibs won 3-2 – Jack Ross’ men will take on Steven Gerrard’s reigning Premiership champions on the weekend of November 20/21.

Hibs booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 win over Dundee United on Thursday night.