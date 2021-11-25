Rangers 'disappointed' as Hearts cut ticket allocation for Tynecastle clash

Rangers won't get the full Roseburn Stand next month after hearts cut their allocation to just 1,000 tickets

The decision, however, has gone down well with Hearts fans who have been calling on the club to reduce the allocation given to the Old Firm when they visit Tynecastle.

It isn't the first time the Gorgie side have reduced the number of tickets made available to Rangers or Celtic.

During Vladimir Romanov’s tenure as owner, the Old Firm received under half of the Roseburn Stand at times.

The Premiership champions visit Tynecastle on December 12 but have had their allocation for the match slashed.

The Ibrox club said in a statement that nearly 11,000 supporters had expressed an interest. Rangers usually get the full Roseburn Stand.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers can confirm that the away allocation for our match against Hearts on the 12th December is just over 1,000 tickets which is significantly lower than previous visits to Tynecastle.”

“Rangers has expressed its disappointment to Hearts regarding this reduced allocation and requested additional tickets are made available if possible.

“The demand for tickets for this match is exceptionally high, with nearly 11,000 registrations received.

"This has created very difficult conditions for the ticket allocation process. In light of the small allocation and exceptionally high demand, we have decided to only ballot tickets within the Gold MyGers Membership tier.