A thunderbolt from Ryan Jack after 94 minutes in after extra time, before fellow substitute Scott Wright fired in a second – three minutes later – took the trophy back to Ibrox for the first time since 2009.
We look at how the cup was won and some of the pictures that tell the story of the game.
1. Hearts prior to kick-off of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow
Photo: Steve Welsh
2. Rangers warm up ahead of the Scottish Cup final
Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action (centre) during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park,
Photo: Steve Welsh
4. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson gestures on the touchline
Photo: Steve Welsh