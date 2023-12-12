News you can trust since 1873
20 major transfers between Scottish clubs - when Celtic & Rangers splashed cash on Hibs, Hearts & other stars

Here are 20 of the biggest transfers to ever happen between two Scottish clubs with Dundee United, Aberdeen and Motherwell also featuring.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

The January transfer window is almost here and it looks like there could possibly be some major moves happening between Scottish clubs.

Celtic are currently said to have an interest in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while Rangers continue to be linked with Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland. Both those potential moves, if they were to happen, could see significant sums of cash pass between the Premiership rivals.

With that in mind, we've take a look back at some of the biggest transfer moves to happen between two Scottish clubs in the past with the two Glasgow teams looking close to home to bolster their ranks:

Hibs to Celtic - 2007 - £4.4m

1. Scott Brown

Hibs to Celtic - 2007 - £4.4m

Dundee United to Rangers - 1993 - £4m

2. Duncan Ferguson

Dundee United to Rangers - 1993 - £4m

Motherwell to Celtic - 2020 - £3m

3. David Turnbull

Motherwell to Celtic - 2020 - £3m

Hibs to Rangers - 2000 - £2m

4. Kenny Miller

Hibs to Rangers - 2000 - £2m

