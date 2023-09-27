Ratings and report as Hibs reach last four

Email copy to Brian Elliott

Two late Martin Boyle goals put Hibs into the Viaplay Cup semi-finals on a dramatic night at Easter Road – granting new gaffer Nick Montgomery his wish of an early trip to Hampden.

Having battled back from a goal down to go 2-1 up heading into the final quarter hour of regulation time, Hibs looked as if they’d blown their chance when Keanu Baccus equalised for a St Mirren team who had suffered only one defeat all season heading into this quarter-final.

But Boyle’s rifled close-range finish with ten minutes remaining had the Hibees celebrating – and his finish on a breakaway deep into injury time left them looking forward to a trip to Hampden on the weekend of November 4/5.

A spectacular Scott Tanser striker just before half-time put the visitors, sitting second in the Scottish Premiership, into the lead against the run of play.

But two goals in as many minutes turned the contest on its head.

A goal-bound Will Fish header was deflected beyond St Mirren goalie Zach Hemming with 52 minutes gone.

And Dylan Vente kept up his goal-a-game ratio under new boss Nick Montgomery to put the hosts ahead with the clock just gone 54 minutes, the striker spinning and finishing calmly after another surging run and delivery from rampaging right back Lewis Miller.

That should have been that on a night when Hibs had enjoyed the majority of possession.

But St Mirren substitute Baccus put extra time on the agenda with his low right-footed shot placed beyond David Marshall. Suddenly, everything was up for grabs again.

Which is exactly the sort of scenario that Boyle loves. When a loose ball fell to him at a tight angle close to goal, he turned and sent a shot rocketing into the roof of the net, beating goalie Zach Hemming at his near post.

Boyle was thwarted by Hemming on a one-on-one not long before he got the fourth to secure victory.

David Marshal 6/10 – Didn’t get close to either St Mirren goal.

Lewis Miller 7/10 – Assist for Hibs second capped another stand-out performance at right back.

Will Fish 7/10 – Powerful header was already going in when it was deflected past goalie for equaliser.

Rocky Bushiri 6/10 – Seems to be enjoying playing out from the back.

Jordan Obita /710 – Played more like a winger than left back at times, giving Hibs an extra dimension.

Elie Youan 6/10 – Switched wings, got on the ball, put in a lot of work.

Jimmy Jeggo 6/10 – Does a lot of the grunt work in central midfield. Some nice touches on ball.

Joe Newell 7/10 – Worked hard, set the tempo, picked his passes well.

Martin Boyle 7/10 – Loves a big moment. Showed sharp instincts to score killer double.

Dylan Vente 8/10 – Three goals in as many games have made him invaluable to new boss Monty.

Christian Doidge 6/10 – Put in a manful shift before being replaced by Adam Le Fondre.

Adam Le Fondre 6/10 – Replaced Doidge immediately after the second goal.

Paul Hanlon 5/10 – On for Bushiri with 16 minutes to play.

Josh Campbell 5/10 – Replaced Vente for closing quarter hour.

Rory Whittaker 5/10 – Another outing for the kid, who replaced Youan with 16 to go.

