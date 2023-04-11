Referee named for Saturday's Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road

Hibs host their managerless rivals at Easter Road with Steven Naismith taking over from Robbie Neilson on an interim basis following the former Hearts head coach’s sacking on Sunday.

Beaton will be assisted by Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell while Don Robertson has been named fourth official. Willie Collum will be in charge of VAR alongside assistant David Roome.

It will be the fourth meeting between the sides this campaign. Hearts have won the previous two games 3-0, including a victory at the same stadium in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last time around. Hibs rescued a draw from the league meeting at the beginning of the campaign with Martin Boyle scoring deep into stoppage time.

John Beaton shows the yellow card to Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell during last year's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Hearts are going through a rough period of form but things haven’t been entirely rosey at Hibs either with Lee Johnson’s men losing their last four matches.

