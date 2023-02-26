Ritchie McCaul pictured with partner, Denise Scott

Remembered as a fierce defender, McCaul, who grew up in Ormiston, played in two spells with Arniston Rangers and captained Newtongrange Star in an eight-year period with the club. He also represented Preston Athletic.

Close friend and former secretary of Arniston Rangers, Allan Hares, described McCaul as an “infectious” character who left a mark on everyone he encountered in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started going along to watch Arniston because I knew one or two guys that played for them at the time,” said Hares. “I eventually got on the committee and went on to become club secretary, and Ritchie was involved in the club at that time at the tail end of his career. We became really close, really good friends.

Ritchie McCaul, right, with close friend Allan Hares

“When he drifted away from the playing side he was on the management side of it but he didn’t like to be called as coach, he preferred to be one of the boys. He was always involved in everything, he just loved being part of the team. He was a well-known and well-liked guy. He was a really fit guy, at training he was always up at the front running and put the young boys to shame.

“The word I would use to describe Ritchie is infectious. He was in the middle of everything, anything that was going on, Ritchie was there; especially in the changing room he would just rip people to bits. You had these young guys who had moved up from the 21s who were coming into the changing room and were used to playing with their mates, now they were going into a changing room full of men and wouldn’t really know anybody, so they would sit in the corner and try and hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ritchie would rip them, which in a way was good because it brought them out their shell and got them involved with the team and stuff. I think it was the reason why he did it, to get them involved.

“When we went to away games and we were getting on the team bus, Ritchie would always be first on so he could sit right up the back and have a view of the whole bus. You would go for a pint after the game and come back from the toilet and your pint would be superglued to the table. He was a total wind-up merchant, he just loved winding folk up. He was so loyal and if you were his team-mate he would do anything for you.”

Flowers left at the entrance to Arniston Rangers's Newbyres Park

McCaul, who is survived by his partner Denise Scott, son Greg and grandson Toby, made his last playing appearance three years ago as a 50-year-old with Arniston, which Hares recalls fondly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad