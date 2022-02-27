Kris Renton reveals why clash with Cowdenbeath boss Maurice Ross paved way for Tranent transfer

The 31-year-old striker marked his Tranent debut with the winning goal as Calum Elliot’s side kept pace with their fellow challengers in Saturday’s 1-0 win away to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Renton signed on the dotted line on Thursday in a deal until the end of the season after negotiating an early exit to his contract from Cowdenbeath.

He enjoyed much of his four years with the club, but said he had to leave after falling out with former Rangers defender Ross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Something went on with the new manager which I would rather not speak about,” said Renton.

“My time at Cowdenbeath was brilliant, everyone I worked with there from the chairman [Donald Findlay] all the players, to all the managers I had until this one came in, I really enjoyed my time.

“I had been there for a while so it wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave, but it was best for everyone that I did.

“He [Ross] told me he wanted me playing, then he was trying to sell me and then he told me he wanted me again. It was mental.

Tranent Juniors announced the signing of Kris Renton on Thursday and the striker scored the winning goal on his debut

“Something happened in the changing room after the game against Kelty last Tuesday, and there was no going back from that. I had to contact the club to get away; I couldn’t put myself through it anymore.“I agreed last Wednesday with the chairman that we would cancel my contract and we agreed that I wouldn’t sign for another League 2 team.

“A couple of hours after that I got a text from Calum [Elliot] just asking how I was, not knowing what had went on, I obviously told him and then it just escalated really quickly and by Thursday lunchtime I had agreed to sign for Tranent.“I’ve spoken to Calum a lot the last few weeks and he’s been really keen to get me in. There wasn’t any chance I was going to go anywhere else because he’s shown how much he wanted me.”Renton headed in from Jamie Docherty’s for a first half opener at Ainslie Park. The big striker lasted 75 minutes and played against 16-year-old nephew, Mason Renton.He continued: “Some of the players in the team are unbelievable, I’ve been really impressed. Saturday wasn’t the best conditions but we have boys in the team who can create chances, which is a strikers dream.“I’ve not played for four or five months, and I’ve not really trained properly either. My fitness isn’t where it should be.

“I was surprised to be starting. The team have been doing really well and like any player I will need to fight for my place.

“I’m only going to get fit from playing so the sooner I get playing the better.”

Message from the editor