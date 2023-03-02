'Return of Bo'ness fixture is one we welcome' - Gordon Herd
Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd says the chance to play rivals Bo’ness United every season is added motivation for his side to reach the Lowland League.
The derby clash has been off the calendar since Bo’ness gained promotion from the East of Scotland League after the 2020 campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Currently top of the Premier Division, Rose are intent on joining their near neighbours in Scottish football’s fifth tier next season. On Saturday, Rose host Bo’ness in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.
“I am looking forward to it. It’s a game that we should have every year, it’s just unfortunate that Bo’ness went up to the Lowland League in the Covid season and Linlithgow got left behind,” said Herd.
“I don’t think they won the league that year, the season got ended early by Covid and there was teams around them that probably thought they could catch them. It’s disappointing that they are in the Lowland League and we’re not, but that’s our job as a management team to get into the Lowland League.
“We want to get into the Lowland League which would bring the fixture back, so that’s another motivation for us to get into the Lowland League. It’s the place where we need to be; a club like Linlithgow should be there pushing to join the likes of Kelty and Bonnyrigg. Our goal when we came in was to get there, so we are pushing hard, we are giving it our best shot.”
Herd enjoyed a fruitful record against Bo’ness as a striker for Rose, he continued:
“I was quite fortunate to play in a lot of fixtures when I was a player and it was a tasty derby, whether it was at Newtown or Linlithgow there was always a big crowd.
“I had a decent scoring record against them, and the Bo’ness fans used to hate me so I think that tells its own story. I had a lot of success against them, I probably won more than I lost. As much as I would love [to play], my body is telling me no chance; I have got to hand the baton on to someone else to be a hero on derby day.”