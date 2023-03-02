A big crowd is expected at Prestonfield for the first competitive fixture between Linlithgow Rose and Bo'ness United since 2020 (Photo: Scott Louden)

The derby clash has been off the calendar since Bo’ness gained promotion from the East of Scotland League after the 2020 campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently top of the Premier Division, Rose are intent on joining their near neighbours in Scottish football’s fifth tier next season. On Saturday, Rose host Bo’ness in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to it. It’s a game that we should have every year, it’s just unfortunate that Bo’ness went up to the Lowland League in the Covid season and Linlithgow got left behind,” said Herd.

“I don’t think they won the league that year, the season got ended early by Covid and there was teams around them that probably thought they could catch them. It’s disappointing that they are in the Lowland League and we’re not, but that’s our job as a management team to get into the Lowland League.

“We want to get into the Lowland League which would bring the fixture back, so that’s another motivation for us to get into the Lowland League. It’s the place where we need to be; a club like Linlithgow should be there pushing to join the likes of Kelty and Bonnyrigg. Our goal when we came in was to get there, so we are pushing hard, we are giving it our best shot.”

Herd enjoyed a fruitful record against Bo’ness as a striker for Rose, he continued:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was quite fortunate to play in a lot of fixtures when I was a player and it was a tasty derby, whether it was at Newtown or Linlithgow there was always a big crowd.