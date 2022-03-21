Robbie Horn demands immediate Bonnyrigg Rose response with 'play-offs on the horizon'
Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn has demanded an immediate reaction from his players ahead of tomorrow night’s South Challenge Cup tie at Dundonald Bluebell.
The Lowland League champions weren’t at the races on Saturday and slipped to a 2-0 defeat by Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft. Now the New Dundas Park gaffer is urging his squad to rediscover the exemplary form he has become so accustomed to this season.
Rose were crowned title winners last weekend at Shielfield Park and must not let their standards dip ahead of the promotion play-off against the Highland League champions next month. However, Horn accepts they must raise their game if they are to topple the East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit.
"It's a cup game so we need a reaction from the players tomorrow night," he said. "The boys know the performance on Saturday wasn't acceptable. It's so important we keep our standards up with the play-offs on the horizon.
"We were poor to be honest, right from the first whistle. We weren't at it, perhaps a hangover from last week but we were second best in all departments. Dalbeattie deserved to win. I thought we huffed and puffed but we didn't work their goalkeeper enough."
Elsewhere, city rivals Spartans and Civil Service Strollers had to settle for a share of the spoils in their Lowland League Cup northeast group encounter. Jamie Dishington fired the hosts ahead at Ainslie Park three minutes into the second half only for Mark McConnell to restore parity with little more than 20 minutes left.