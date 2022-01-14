Robbie Horn: 'People forget how hard this league actually is', says Bonnyrigg Rose boss

Honours were even between Bonnyrigg and Spartans. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Rose’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie at Tranent is due on January 22, followed by a Lowland League match away to Celtic B at Airdrie.

Rose go West again on February 5 for a South Challenge Cup fourth-round match at Arthurlie and, on February 12, head south to meet Dalbeattie Star on league business.

They are finally back at New Dundas Park on February 19 for the visit of Bo’ness United.

Bonnyrigg also head for Gala in the rare position of looking to bounce back from a game they haven’t won.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with title rivals Spartans ended a run of 11 successive Lowland League victories – and Rose gaffer Robbie Horn believes his players haven’t always received the credit they deserve for such consistency.

He said: "People have become used to Bonnyrigg winning and there's nothing wrong with that. That's the mentality that we try to have going into every single game.

"But you've got to remember that the standard of the league is really, really good and you've got to praise the players for how well they've done this season and the position we find ourselves in.

“Going into the Spartans game, if you'd said to me we'd come away with a point, I would have said ‘fair enough, they've not closed the gap’.

"But we want to win every game. The supporters at Bonnyrigg have become used to winning and that is the mentality we've had for a long period of time.

"But people forget how hard this league actually is. You've got two full-time teams in Rangers and Celtic and some really good sides who have spent a lot of money.

"These teams don't make it easy for you.”

Horn is expecting another tough test against a Gala side under new management, with Martin Scott taking over following Neil Hastings’ departure to take up a coaching role at Livingston.

Horn said: "It's a difficult place to go and play on a big pitch on the astro.

"We just need to try to bounce back, not because of what happened on Saturday but because that's the way we are. To win leagues, you have to have that mentality that you want to win every single game.”

