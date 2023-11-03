Midfielder Robbie Leitch has heaped praise on new manager Michael McIndoe for lifting an air of gloom at the Capital outfit.

Robbie Leitch scored in the win over Annan last weekend. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The bottom-of-the-table Citizens picked up their first League One victory of the season last weekend, a 3-2 success over Annan at Meadowbank to move to within two points of their opponents.

Their triumph followed an excellent point picked up on the road at title-chasing Hamilton Accies seven days prior for what was McIndoe's first match at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old took over the reins from Alan Maybury last month and has picked up four points from a possible six ahead of tomorrow's visit of Montrose.

And 25-year-old Leitch - son of former Hearts midfielder Scott - who scored in last week's victory over the Galabankies, feels the team are only heading in one direction.

"It's just given us a real lift getting that first win," he explained. "It's been a long time coming and so overdue. We've had games this season where we feel we'd done enough to get the three points but for one reason or another it hasn't happened. Hopefully this will kick us into gear.

"We had a good point at Hamilton the week before, it was a real solid performance from everybody. It was also good to get on the scoresheet against Annan. Every season you set yourself wee targets so I've done the same this year. I've got two so far but hopefully I get more in the weeks to come. That said, the most important thing is the team picking up points that will see us climb the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gaffer has really lifted the spirit and given us more things to think about with how he wants us to play. We've taken four points from six since the new manager came in so we're definitely moving in the right direction. The training, the tempo, everything has been lifted and we're buying into it.

"If you look at the gaffer's career, he had a great playing career in England and you can see that with how he comes across. As a midfielder myself, I can really relate to what he's saying and the ideas he's got.