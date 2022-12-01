The Citizens went down 1-0 in Maryhill as they failed to progress to the fourth round with the hosts pulling off a giant-killing act.

Ahead of Saturday's return to League One action at second-bottom Clyde, Mutch is confident Alan Maybury's side will return to winning ways in Cumbernauld. The Meadowbank outfit are currently third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Falkirk and seven adrift of leaders and title-favourites Dunfermline, having been top themselves as recent as October.

"It was just a horrible day from when we arrived at the ground last week until we left," 24-year-old Mutch told the Evening News. "It was near enough impossible to play any football, but they probably handled the conditions better than we did. I'm not going to go too much into the pitch, but I don't think the match should ever have started. We put out a strong line-up, the same team that had beaten Alloa the week before so we certainly weren't taking anything for granted.

Robbie Mutch is confident Edinburgh can return to winnng ways. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"But as the manager said after the game, we can't let this take away how good we have been so far this season. We've come in this week and we've put it to bed and now all the focus is on Clyde. We have a free week next weekend so we want to get a win before that wee break.