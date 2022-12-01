Robbie Mutch insists shock cup exit won't wreak havoc with FC Edinburgh's promising league campaign
FC Edinburgh goalkeeper Robbie Mutch insists the squad won't allow last weekend's Scottish Cup horror defeat to seventh-tier Drumchapel United derail their season.
The Citizens went down 1-0 in Maryhill as they failed to progress to the fourth round with the hosts pulling off a giant-killing act.
Ahead of Saturday's return to League One action at second-bottom Clyde, Mutch is confident Alan Maybury's side will return to winning ways in Cumbernauld. The Meadowbank outfit are currently third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Falkirk and seven adrift of leaders and title-favourites Dunfermline, having been top themselves as recent as October.
"It was just a horrible day from when we arrived at the ground last week until we left," 24-year-old Mutch told the Evening News. "It was near enough impossible to play any football, but they probably handled the conditions better than we did. I'm not going to go too much into the pitch, but I don't think the match should ever have started. We put out a strong line-up, the same team that had beaten Alloa the week before so we certainly weren't taking anything for granted.
Most Popular
"But as the manager said after the game, we can't let this take away how good we have been so far this season. We've come in this week and we've put it to bed and now all the focus is on Clyde. We have a free week next weekend so we want to get a win before that wee break.
"The club were pretty open at the start of the season that our objection was to secure our position in the league for next season, establish ourselves as a League One side, and we're probably not far off doing that. But we've also got ourselves into a really good position and with the way we have performed this season we should be looking up the way rather than what's over our shoulder. It is really tight with just three points separating Falkirk in second and Airdrie in sixth so why can't we be in the top four places come May? There's certainly a lot to play for heading into the second -half of the season."