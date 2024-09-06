Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski attempts a shot at goal | AFP via Getty Images

The Poland striker has notched his 84th international goal in the 3-2 Nations League win over Scotland on Thursday

Lethal Robert Lewandowski has revealed why he “loves to play” at Hampden Park after maintaining his impressive scoring record in Glasgow.

The Barcelona striker celebrated his 84th goal in 153 games for Poland, which saw him tie with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas in 8th place on the all-time list of international goal scorers and move within one of Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. The 36-year-old also provided an assist for Sebastian Szymanski’s opener in Mount Florida to ensure he has now been involved in 10 goals in his past 10 starts for his country.

The Poles celebrated their first win over Scotland since May 1980 in their Nations League opener on Thursday night and Lewandowski felt they had the game “under control” despite the narrow 3-2 scoreline.

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal | AFP via Getty Images

He declared: “I feel really good here in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing. Even before the game, you feel that the stadium is full and that the fans support us, the pitch was really great. I really love to play here because I feel very, very strong on the pitch. It's always nice to score one goal and to win the game. To do that here is something special. “We knew it would not be an easy game for us. That's why we appreciate these three points. I think that from the beginning we had this game under control. We scored two goals in the first half. But at the beginning of the second half, I can say that after our mistakes Scotland came back to the game and they feel that they can do more and more. But even then we tried to keep going and to keep playing our game.

“In the end we scored the third goal and I think that for us it's a very important victory, especially in this stadium against Scotland. I don't know when was the last time we won against Scotland. It doesn't matter that we were playing in Poland or here. But in the end we have three points, so we are very happy and we appreciate everything that we did today.

“You know, you have to always be ready. We have still so many games and of course we won and Scotland lost. At home, especially the first game can be a little bit more tough than other games. But for us it's more important what we're going to do, how we're going to prepare for the next game.

“We have now the next difficult game against Croatia away. Of course, we have to try because we have also very, very young, talented players. So we have to try to keep taking the next step forward with our performances. Because today, even though we scored two goals, we put Scotland back in the game. So it's like something that we can do better. But in the end we won. So I think that for us to give us self-confidence for the future, for the next game, it can be very important.”