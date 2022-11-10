Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd

First and second in the East of Scotland Premier go head-to-head at Prestonfield on Saturday, with Rose aiming to widen the gap to nine points, while Penicuik are looking to cUT the gap to three points with a game in hand.

With Rose facing Civil Service Strollers in the South Challenge Cup next week, followed by Sauchie in the Scottish Cup third round, it’s a pivotal stage of the campaign.

“We are delighted with how things are going,” said Herd.

"It’s a massive three weeks coming up for us. The squad we feel is a lot stronger last season, we can make changes and it doesn’t weaken us. No disrespect to the guys that have left, but we feel like we have more of a bench this season that we can look to and we can change games if need be, or if we want to go with a different playing style, we have the guys there to do it.

“It’s a big game for both clubs. Penicuik have a game in hand so if they manage to get a win it takes them right on our tail, whereas if we beat them then we are nine points clear. I know myself what it was like last season, you keep looking above you and you keep hoping for teams to drop points; it’s hard, it is hard when you are playing catch up.

“It’s massively important that we go and get three points on Saturday, not just for the league, but for the next couple of games coming up. I want the guys to go and put on a show, which builds us for the next two weeks.