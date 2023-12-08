Finding consistency is key if Rose wish to make a challenge in the second half of the season

Linlithgow Rose captain Gary Thom and Cala’s Preston Glade site manager David Stewart have a kickabout (pic: Cala Homes (East))

Linlithgow Rose captain Gary Thom is confident they can string a run together to fire them up the Lowland League table.

Their maiden Lowland League campaign has been a mixed bag so far. Injuries have disrupted their rhythm, while a horror showing against Bo’ness Athletic last month in an East of Scotland Qualifying cup tie – which they lost 5-1 on home turf – has seen several players shown the exit door by manager Gordon Herd.

Skipper Thom is nearing full fitness after making his first start in over six months in their last league encounter, a 2-0 win over East Stirlingshire, as Rose bid to make it back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season at home to Gretna 2008 tomorrow.

“I guess the management team felt they just had to make some changes to freshen up the squad, which you can understand,” said Thom. “We would’ve liked to be in a better position, but it’s a tough league, and I think we aren’t far away.

“It’s great to be back I just need to get up to fitness. You can see with the league, there is no easy games and you are never really comfortable with a one or two goal lead, where you maybe would’ve been in the East of Scotland League. The standard is very high.

“If we can put a run of form together and find some consistency, we will be up there. Everyone has had injuries, we’ve had injuries and it’s meant a lot of the same boys have had to play all the time which has affected us a bit. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we have a full squad to pick from.

“I am pretty confident we can put a run together very soon and go for it. Our focus has got to be on the league to try and get as high as we can to set us up for next season.”

Thom is in his tenth season with the club and will mark that milestone with a testimonial next summer. For now, there are important games coming up which have his full focus – none more so than the return of the local derby with Linlithgow and Bo’ness United back in the same league for the first time since the curtailed Covid campaign.

The old rivals face each other twice in four days at the end of this month with Bo’ness hosting Rose on Boxing Day before Bo’ness travel up the road to take on their neighbours on 30th December.

Thom added: “It’s an interesting one with the two derbies in the space of four days. It’s something to look forward to as we haven’t had one in a while. Bo’ness started the season really well and they are still up there, so they will be tough games.