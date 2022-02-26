Ryan Shanley: Why Edinburgh City striker has a key role to play in the club's push for promotion

Ryan Shanley netted the only goal of the game in last night's 1-0 win over bottom club Cowdenbeath

The striker netted the only goal of the game in last night's 1-0 win over bottom club Cowdenbeath to keep the Citizens firmly on course for a top-four finish in League Two and a shot at the play-offs.

However, the former Hibs youngster has endured a torrid first year with the club having suffered a number of injury setbacks in the last six months.

But Naysmith has been so impressed with the 21-year-old's application lately that strike partner Ouzy See has found himself relegated to the bench in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ouzy has been a wee bit unfortunate because he came out the team against Albion Rovers basically to give him a rest and let Ryan get some game-time," Naysmith explained.

"But I think Ryan has done really well and he's got a couple of goals now too in the last couple of weeks which has lifted his confidence.

"We need them both because John (Robertson) is going to be out for a period of time, so we've only two recognised out-and-out strikers to call upon. There will be some games that both of them play, some that Ryan does and the others Ouzy will play."

The Capital outfit did enough to fend off a late surge from the Blue Brazil, skipper Craig Barr's header off the crossbar the closest the Fifers came to an equaliser.

Naysmith added: "I've been to see Cowdenbeath a lot lately and they're a really tough nut to crack. People who don't really watch League Two will just turn and say 'look they're playing bottom of the league so it's an easy three points'.

“But there's no easy games in this league and coming into the game last night they'd won three and lost three in their last six games. And the three goals they had conceded in those matches two have been from penalties and the other from a corner so they're a difficult team to break down. We knew it was going to be a tough one."

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Stirling, Jardine (Berry 76), McDonald (Brian 82), Handling, Logan, Brydon, Shanley (See 69), Murray, Travis, Crane (Farrell 76). Subs: Leighfield, Boyle.

Cowdenbeath: Gill, Thomson, Mullen (Swann 75), Todd, Barr, Denham, Ferguson, Miller, Carty (L Buchanan 62), R Buchanan (Moore 75), Barrowman (Coulson 46). Subs: Dunn, McDowell.

Referee: Chris Graham