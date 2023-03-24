Scotland will kick off their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign this weekend as they host Cyprus at Hampden Park. They will then arguably face their toughtest test of the qualifiers when they take on Spain on Tuesday evening.

The last Euro tournament in 2021 was Scotland’s first finals since 1996 and they even played two of their group stage matches on home soil in Glasgow, with the third played in London. However, they were unable to progress in the tournament after managing only a single point in three games as they drew 0-0 with England at Wembley.

Steve Clarke will now look to guide his side to a second consecutive Euros tournament and will need a strong qualifying campaign to make it to Germany next summer.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Euros for Scotland...

When is the 2024 Euros?

The Euros will be held next summer and will kick off on June 14, 2024. It will last for a month, ending on July 14, 2024.

The tournament will occur only three years after the previous after the 2020 edition was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where will the 2024 Euros be held?

The tournament will be held in Germany for the third time. It was previously hosted by West Germany in 1988 before Munich played out four matches of the multi-national Euro 2020.

Matches will be played across Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Leipzig and Stuttgart, featuring the likes of the Allianz Arena and Signal Iduna Park.

How many teams are in Euro 2024?

In total, 24 teams will compete at the tournament in Germany, following the pattern of previous years since UEFA’s expansion from 16 teams at Euro 2016. As a result there are 10 groups of six national teams, with the top two progressing from each. The other four will come through a play-off.

Who is in Scotland’s qualifying group?

Scotland have been placed in Group A alongside Cyprus, Georgia, Norway and Spain. The Scots are currently the second highest ranked team by FIFA, though they are only one place ahead of Norway.

