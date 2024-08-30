Eight Scotland stars who have made summer moves and seven who still could on deadline day

A number of Scotland stars could be involved in dramatic deadline day moves

The 2024 summer transfer window has marked a new chapter in the careers of a number of talented Scottish internationals who have moved onto new destinations this summer.

A number of stars have moved up the ladder in the hopes of elevating their status in the game while others are seeking more regular first team opportunities as they aim to force their way back into Steve Clarke’s plans in the run-up to this year’s UEFA Nations League and the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

With less than 24 hours remaining in the window, fans can still expect to see plenty of twist and turns, and there is potential for as many as seven extra players to still complete transfers before the close of play.

With that in mind we take a look at all the major deals involving Scottish internationals that have taken place this summer and a number of exciting sagas for fans to keep their eyes on.

Robby McCrorie is now a part of Derek McInnes's Kilmarnock team after leaving Rangers.

1. Robby McCrorie: (Rangers to Kilmarnock)

Robby McCrorie is now a part of Derek McInnes's Kilmarnock team after leaving Rangers. | SNS Group

Ex-Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is back in the Scottish Premiership as he looks to force his way back into Steve Clarke's plans after a frustrating campaign in South East London.

2. Kevin Nisbet: (Millwall to Aberdeen)

Ex-Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is back in the Scottish Premiership as he looks to force his way back into Steve Clarke's plans after a frustrating campaign in South East London. | Getty Images

Oliver McBurnie has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a free transfer after being released from Sheffield United.

3. Oliver McBurnie: (Sheffield United to Las Palmas)

Oliver McBurnie has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a free transfer after being released from Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has agreed to join Spanish side Las Palmas on a free transfer.

4. Scott McKenna: (Nottingham Forest to Las Palmas)

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has agreed to join Spanish side Las Palmas on a free transfer. | AFP via Getty Images

