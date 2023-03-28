Scotland fans gallery: Tartan Army celebrate famous victory over Spain at Hampden

Scotland fans have been celebrating a famous victory over Spain at a raucous and sold-out Hampden.

The Tartan Army raised the roof at the national stadium after watching the Steve Clarke’s team beat Spain for the first time since 1984 thanks to two goals from Scott McTominay early in the first and second half. After one goal in 37 previous international appearances, the Manchester United midfielder has now bagged four in two games over just four days.

Victory over the top seeds and three-times European champions puts Scotland three points clear at the top of Group A team and continues a flying start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Two wins out of two, five goals scored, none conceded. It could not have started any better.

The fans enjoyed every second of a pulsating night and one of Scotland’s very best in many years.

1 . Flying the flag The fans show their colours Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Spirit of youth A young Scotland fan enjoys a special night Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Hampden roar A Scotland fan gets into the spirit Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Colour coordinated Scotland fans enjoy the occasion Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales