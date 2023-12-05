Scotland humiliated by England at Hampden as multiple players hit 4/10s

It was a poor display from the hosts who collapsed after England’s second before going into half-time 4-0 down. The visitor’s then added two more in the second half to end a miserable night and Nations League campaign for Scotland. Here are the ratings for Scotland's starting XI.
1. GK - Lee Gibson - 6/10
Conceding six goals is never good for a goalkeeper. However, for many of the strikes, there was little Gibson could have done. The second especially was unfortunate as the ball deflected off McLauchlan and into the net. However, she prevented England from netting multiple times in the second half with some decent stops.
2. RWB - Rachel McLauchlan - 5/10
Her physicality won the ball from England a few times which allowed them to sustain the pressure. McLauchlan was highly unlucky for England's second with the deflect. However, she should have closed down Lauren James more for the third.
3. CB - Rachel Corsie - 4/10
At the heart of a backline that conceded six at home to a rival is never good. As the captain, Corsie had to do more to stop the hosts from being so static at the back as England just seemed to carve through them like a hot knife to butter after the second.
4. CB - Jenna Clark - 5/10
Left Alex Greenwood unmarked for the opener with her missed header giving the defender all the time in the world. The defender was also dispossessed a few times after trying to drive the team up field.