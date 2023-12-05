Scotland humiliated by England at Hampden as multiple players hit 4/10s

1 . GK - Lee Gibson - 6/10

Conceding six goals is never good for a goalkeeper. However, for many of the strikes, there was little Gibson could have done. The second especially was unfortunate as the ball deflected off McLauchlan and into the net. However, she prevented England from netting multiple times in the second half with some decent stops.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) Photo: (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)