For many footballers being capped at international level is one of the greatest honours that they can receive, and it is often seen as a culmination of all the hard work that a player has put in throughout their career in the professional game.

With that in mind, and just for a bit of fun, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look back through Scotland and English football’s photo archives to look at 21 members of Steve Clarke’s Nations League squad and where their careers started out. It’s fair to say that they don’t disappoint!

Here are 21 photos of Scotland stars from their early careers in football and how they made it onto the international stage.

Craig Gordon Gordon came through the ranks at Hearts and made his first team debut in 2002 before going on to play for Sunderland and Celtic and then returning to Tynecastle all while earning 75 Scotland caps in the process.

Angus Gunn Gunn came through the Manchester City academy and appeared on the bench for several occasions in 2016/17. He enjoyed a solid loan spell at Norwich City before joining Southampton on a permanent basis and is now back in between the posts at Carrow Road.

Nicky Devlin Starting his career at Dumbarton and has enjoyed a steady rise to establish himself as a first team figure at Aberdeen. Could make his international debut during the Nations League this month.