As the Scottish FA has launches a special edition 150th anniversary shirt, here’s a look through some of the other national team kit launch pictures from the past.

Former Hearts and Hibs players are among those who have modelled new home, away and third kit over the years, including one who has since gone on to play for Australia. Some of the kits, the players modelling them and the pictures themselves will stir the memory banks.

Meanwhile, the new shirt, part of the association’s 150th anniversary celebrations, will be worn in the men’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on Saturday, 25 March, while the women will wear it for the first time in their friendly against against Costa Rica on April 11.

The shirt draws inspiration from the first “uniform” worn by the Scotland players in the historic first match against England in 1872. It reflects the nation's football heritage with a simple design. Dominated by the traditional dark blue, it is finished with a round white collar and woven crest. The Lion Rampant is highlighted in gold against a tonal crest, so as to match the look of the first crest worn on early Scotland shirts.

The striped sleeve cuffs reflects the importance of Queen’s Park FC, who formed the basis of Scotland’s earliest national team all those years ago. The shirt features moisture-wicking material to add a dash of modern-day comfort and is made with 100 percent recycled materials – part of the Scottish FA’s combined efforts to help end plastic waste.

1 . Yellow warning Stevie Crawford, Robert Douglas and Steven Thompson help launch Scotlands new away kit in October 2002

2 . When we were good Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher, John Collins, Gordon Durie and Tom Boyd launch the new Scotland kit at Easter Road in 1998

3 . Window dressing Livinagton defender David McNamee and Rangers striker Steven Thompson show off the new Scotland third kit in a sports shop front window back August 2004. McNamee won four caps, Thompson 16

4 . Remember the pin stripes? David Weir, Paul Gallacher, Robert Douglas and Gary Caldwell launch the new home kit in May 2002.