Scotland line up two friendlies after Ukraine World Cup play-off postponement

Scotland's coach Steve Clarke will have two friendlies later this month

The Scottish FA is in talks to arrange a replacement fixture for 24 March, when the World Cup play-off at Hampden was supposed to go ahead.

Steve Clarke’s team will also play a friendly on March 29 away to the losers of the Wales v Austria World Cup play-off.

The governing body is also waiting to hear from Uefa on a new date for Scotland’s play-off against Ukraine match, which is now expected to be moved back to June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That would displace UEFA Nations League fixtures arranged for that window, one of which is also against Ukraine.

Tickets purchased for the original March 24 fixture date against Ukraine at Hampden Park will remain valid for the rescheduled June date.

Ian Maxwell, SFA chief executive: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it is the correct decision by FIFA to postpone our play-off, as requested by the Ukrainian Association of Football.

“The importance and significance of football is greatly diminished in a time of war and our thoughts are with those Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict.”

Message from the editor