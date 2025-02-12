The football world united to pay respect to Scotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law on Tuesday.

An iconic striker and Ballon d'Or winner from Scotland, one of the greatest footballers to come from the nation, died aged 84 on January 17th. A funeral procession left Old Trafford just after 1pm on February 11th and made its way to Manchester Cathedral for the service.

Law spent 11 years at Old Trafford and netted 237 goals in 404 appearances, sitting third on United's all-time goalscorers list. He jointly holds the Scottish international record goal tally with 30 strikes.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Rod Stewart and more paid their respects. Ferguson said: “Trying to place Denis in the pantheon of all time greats is a challenge. But it is made easier by Pele.

"He was asked if there was a British player who could get in the [great] Brazil team. He said Denis Law - which is a fantastic tribute. He would fight his granny for a goal. He had so much courage. A skinny guy standing amongst all those big defenders.”

Here are some photos from the poignant day remembering a Scottish great.

2 . A legend arrives Sir Alex Ferguson was there. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Present day respect Man Utd's current coach Ruben Amorim paid respects. | Getty Images Photo Sales