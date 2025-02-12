Scotland + Man Utd icon laid to rest as 13 photos show football world uniting to pay legend respect - gallery

The funeral of a Scotland and Man Utd icon took place on Tuesday with famous faces from Sir Rod Stewart to Sir Alex Ferguson paying respect.

The football world united to pay respect to Scotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law on Tuesday.

An iconic striker and Ballon d'Or winner from Scotland, one of the greatest footballers to come from the nation, died aged 84 on January 17th. A funeral procession left Old Trafford just after 1pm on February 11th and made its way to Manchester Cathedral for the service.

Law spent 11 years at Old Trafford and netted 237 goals in 404 appearances, sitting third on United's all-time goalscorers list. He jointly holds the Scottish international record goal tally with 30 strikes.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Rod Stewart and more paid their respects. Ferguson said: “Trying to place Denis in the pantheon of all time greats is a challenge. But it is made easier by Pele.

"He was asked if there was a British player who could get in the [great] Brazil team. He said Denis Law - which is a fantastic tribute. He would fight his granny for a goal. He had so much courage. A skinny guy standing amongst all those big defenders.”

Here are some photos from the poignant day remembering a Scottish great.

Calum Best, son of George, attended.

1. Paying respect.

Calum Best, son of George, attended. | Getty Images

Sir Alex Ferguson was there.

2. A legend arrives

Sir Alex Ferguson was there. | Getty Images

Man Utd's current coach Ruben Amorim paid respects.

3. Present day respect

Man Utd's current coach Ruben Amorim paid respects. | Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes gets dressed up ahead of the funeral.

4. Tidy up

Bruno Fernandes gets dressed up ahead of the funeral. | Getty Images

