Scotland manager Steve Clarke and assistant John Carver in conversation | SNS Group

The Scots will face Poland, Portugal and Croatia in Group A1 of the Nations League

John Carver believes the current Scotland squad does NOT need to get a large section of the Tartan Army back on side following this summer’s Euro 2024 disappointment.

The Scots crashed out of another major tournament at the group stage after finishing bottom of their section and now shift their focus on to the start of a “daunting” UEFA Nations League campaign, which gets underway against Poland at Hampden on Thursday night.

Steve Clarke’s side, who gained promotion to the top tier of the competition having won their League B group in 2022, will also face Portugal and Croatia in Group A1 over the coming months. And assistant manager Carver admits he is looking forward to banishing their Euro pain against yet more top-level opposition.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, defender's Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry react after the Euro exit | AFP via Getty Images

Reflecting on the Euro disappointment, Carver admitted: “I think we all took criticism, let’s be honest. If it’s getting at Stevie then it’s getting at all of us. We are all one squad. One team. So we all have to take it. There was huge disappointment, from the players, the staff and no one was more disappointed than myself. But we have to move on. We’ve taken it on the chin. We have had the summer.

“It’s a new start because a new competition is starting. Let’s not forget we are now in Group A of the Nations League. That has to be a huge incentive for all these players, all the newcomers. You face this challenge. It’s going to be daunting. It’s a daunting challenge. And our aim is to survive in the group – that’s what have to do. Yes, we want to win it, or come second but our primary aim is can we stay in the group.”

Quizzed on whether he feels the group of players assembled for the latest international camp need to win an element of the fanbase over again, Carver responded: I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think so. I think the proof is in the pudding. Let’s not forget that our recent games have been against top sides. And top sides in the world, not just in Europe. So let’s have a bit of realism here.

“It’s going to be tough because the next six games are going to be exactly the same, coming against top nations. But would you not rather have that? I would. I would rather be playing against Portugal and Poland and Croatia in the next six games because that is challenging. It’s going to be tough, we know that. But I’m sure if you are Tartan Army you want to play games like that. That’s not being disrespectful to the smaller countries.

“Let’s not forget how big our nation is. It’s a wonderful place up here but we are not a huge country when it comes to football. What’s the population, 5.5million? It’s not a huge population and there are other sports. But we are striving to try and improve it and give more success, if we can, to the people.”