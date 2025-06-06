Lacklustre Scotland’s wretched record in international friendlies continued as they slumped to a dismal 3-1 defeat to Iceland on a night of very few positives at Hampden Park.

This was supposed to mark the start of the march towards ending the nation’s lengthy wait to reach a World Cup. The 2024/25 domestic season may have ended just 11 days ago, but supporters who headed along to the national stadium did so expecting a performance and a return to winning ways against a country sitting 30 places below them in the FIFA world rankings.

This was a friendly encounter of maximum important. Steve Clarke vowed earlier in the week that he wouldn’t “experiment” too much with his squad during this month’s friendly double-header. There were starting berths for Austrian Bundesliga title winner Max Johnston at right wing-back and Ipswich Town frontman George Hirst on this occasion, but it was far from an adventurous line-up with the head coach opting to stick with his tried and tested approach.

The former Kilmarnock boss highlighted the importance of rebuilding confidence and getting back to winning ways after their crushing Nations League relegation at the hands of Greece back in March. But what was about to be served up was not what the Tartan Army were hoping to see.

Following a poignant pre-match tribute to former Scottish FA president Jack McGinn - grandfather of Aston Villa midfielder John - the hosts got off to a nervy start in what felt exactly like an end-of-season friendly affair.

Clarke was dealt an early blow inside the opening three minutes when goalkeeper Angus Gunn - without a club at present after leaving Norwich City this summer - appeared to land awkwardly and roll his ankle after coming off his line to claim a high ball. Following a lengthy period of treatment, he was unable to continue with Cieran Slicker summoned off the bench to make his international bow.

However, this proved to be a debut to forget for the back-up Ipswich shot-stopper, who had only played nine minutes of football at club level last term. The 22-year-old’s first job was to pick the ball out of his own net within 60 seconds of entering the fray after a poor clearance was gathered by midfielder Stefan Thordarson.

He picked out team mate Andri Gudjohnsen - son of former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur - who produced an exquisite left-foot shot which looped high into the top corner from the edge of the box.

An already subdued Hampden crowd had been silenced. Well, sort of barring a small pocket of Icelandic supporters situated in the South Stand.

The visitors were finding pockets of space in behind the Scots backline with alarming ease, but it was Hirst who almost levelled the contest after 21 minutes when he headed narrowly over the crossbar unmarked after connection with John McGinn’s dinked cross.

Eager to impress, Hirst then forced a superb reflex save Iceland keeper Elias Olafsson after some neat build-up play involving Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay.

The equaliser did arrive moments later. Rangers defender John Souttar peeled away from his marker to guide a downward header from Johnston’s corner past the goalkeeper. A much-needed lift and one that the Tartan Army hoped would spark Clarke’s side into life.

Another good chance followed when Tierney’s dangerous cross towards the back post was met by the onrushing Johnston who scuffed his effort wide of the target.

Iceland, though, seemed more than happy to retain possession in tight areas of the pitch and their patient approach almost pays dividends on 41 minutes when Mikael Ellertsson slipped at the crucial moment after finding himself clean through on goal.

But they were back in front right on the stroke of half-time and this was a goal that Slicker and his defensive colleagues won’t want to watch back anytime soon. Scotland failed to clear a corner into their box with the ball eventually ricocheting off Lewis Ferguson from just a few yards out and past Slicker’s despairing dive.

Groans and loud boos greeted the referee’s half-time whistle. Clarke had plenty of work to do during the interval. While Scotland had posed a threat in the final third, they were playing with a real lack of energy and purpose.

Things went from bad to worse when a powerful header from Victor Palsson slipped straight through Slicker just seven minutes into the second half to increase Iceland’s lead, with the goal allowed to stand following a VAR check.

This made for far from entertaining viewing for the 33,000 crowd in attendance. Hirst headed a Johnston cross back across goal shortly after, but Olafsson was equal to it. Hirst then thought he had scored his first international goal just beyond the hour mark only for his tap in to be ruled out with McTominay caught offside after forcing an initial save from Olafsson.

Clarke spoke before kick-off about the need to integrate more young players into the senior system and a debut was dished out to Motherwell's teenage midfield sensation Lennon Miller. But there was little else to cheer about as fans started to flock out of the ground their numbers.

This was a night to forget for Clarke and his players. Just THREE wins in 24 friendlies now for Scotland as focus now shifts to Monday night’s second summer outing with minnows Liechtenstein in Vaduz before the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign gets underway in September.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players at Hampden.

GK: Angus Gunn - 5/10 Handed an opportunity to re-establish himself as the No.1, but lasted just three minutes before appearing to land awkwardly and roll his ankle as he came out to claim a high ball. Hobbled off and now a major doubt to face Lichtenstein.

RWB: Max Johnston - 7/10 Rewarded with his first senior start after helping Sturm Graz win the Austrian Bundesliga title, the 21 y/o provided an excellent inswinging cross for Souttar's leveller. Posed a real threat going forward. A bright performance. Subbed.

RCB: John Souttar - 6/10 Stooped down low to head home the equaliser from Johnston's corner after wriggling away from his marker. Part of a leaky defensive line, though.