GK – ANGUS GUNN 7/10

Comfortably held a first-half header from Alexander Sorloth, although the striker probably should have buried the opportunity. Came agonisingly close to getting a hand to Halaand’s penalty.

RWB – AARON HICKEY 7

Scotland's Kenny McLean (right) celebrates with John McGinn after scoring the winner in Oslo. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The Brentford full-back stuck to his duties and looked comfortable in possession.

RCB – RYAN PORTEOUS 6

Booked for the foul on Haaland that led to the penalty. Perhaps a tad slow to react to the striker’s movement but there was very little infringement.

CB – JACK HENDRY 6

Marshalled Halaand well for the lion’s share but tired as the minutes wore on.

LCB – KIERAN TIERNEY 6

Was reasonably sound defensively. However, the Arsenal star didn’t offer much off an outlet in an attacking sense.

LWB – ANDY ROBERTSON 6

Found some success down the left side but the skipper’s threat in the final third was limited.

CMR – CALLUM MCGREGOR 6

Struggled to assert his authority in a match where a midfield battle ensued. Substituted midway through the second half as Steve Clarke’s men sought an equaliser.

CM – SCOTT MCTOMINAY 6

Hero against Spain in the last qualifier but failed to hit the heights in Scandinavia. Couple of timely blocks but not much else.

LMR – JOHN MCGINN 7

Picked up a needless yellow card in the first half. Didn’t really exert the influence that the national team have become accustomed to but provided the through ball for Dykes’ equaliser and then the knock back for McLean’s winner.

FW – RYAN CHRISTIE 6

Perhaps a surprise inclusion in the starting XI. The Bournemouth attacker had a few nice touches but nothing really came off.

ST – LYNDON DYKES 8

Found himself extremely isolated deployed in the lone striker’s role but came up with a crucial leveller and then provided the assist for McLean to stroke home the winner with just minutes to spare.

SUB – LIAM COOPER 6

Steadied the ship and dealt with everything that Norway threw at the visitors.

SUB – KENNY MCLEAN 7

Super finish to maintain Scotland’s 100 per cent record in Group A.

SUB – STUART ARMSTRONG 5

Got stuck in when it mattered.

SUB – BILLY GILMOUR 5

Worked hard in the few minutes he was on.

SUB – DOMINIC HYAM 5