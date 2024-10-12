Scotland were unable to halt their grim 14-match winless run as they suffered late VAR heartache against Croatia, succumbing to 2-1 Nations League A defeat at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb to prolong their 13-month wait for a competitive win.

Steve Clarke’s men were desperate to arrest a serious decline in form as they returned to the scene of their 1-0 triumph over the Croatians back in June 2013 against an opponent they boast an impressive record against, winning five of their seven previous head-to-heads.

The Scots - ravaged by injuries and without influential ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn for the first time since November 2021 - started the game positively against the 12th best ranked nation in the world.

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak was handed his first senior start by Clarke, becoming the youngest player to start a competitive game for Scotland since Willie Johnstone against Poland back in October 1965. The 18-year-old proved a breath of fresh air with his willingness to take players on and drag his team mates higher up the pitch a joy to watch.

Doak was one of Scotland’s chief attacking threats in the final third along with Ryan Christie on the opposite flank during the opening 45 minutes. Both wide men made a number of positive runs in behind Croatia’s back-three, with the latter attempting an early effort with the outside of his left boot which flew harmlessly wide of the target.

Lyndon Dykes - favoured over in-form Che Adams to lead the line - had a speculative effort from the halfway line that failed to trouble Dominik Livakovic in the hosts’ goal, while Napoli’s Billy Gilmour had a ferocious 25-yard drive comfortably saved by the keeper.

Veteran Hearts keeper Craig Gordon was called into action for the first time on the half hour mark when he was forced to beat away Andrej Kramaric’s near-post strike with Borna Sosa’s follow-up header flashing inches wide.

Moments later, the deadlock was broken by the visitors. Positive play from Doak saw the youngster clip a dangerous ball in from the right-hand side and Josip Sutalo’s comical attempted clearance was pounced on by Christie, who swiveled and produced a neat finish from a tight angle at the back post.

However, Scotland’s lead was extremely short-lived. Just 203 seconds in fact. Former Tottenham star Ivan Perisic’s clever reserve pass picked out Igor Matanovic, who rifled low through the legs of John Souttar into the far corner under pressure.

The early stages of the second half saw the Croatians up the tempo with Gordon alert to parry Matanovic’s strike from distance before turning Luka Modric’s teasing delivery behind for a corner. And the Scots were left breathing a sigh of relief when Luka Sucic’s incredible shot whistled past Gordon into the net but the referee’s whistle had already gone.

Souttar then glanced a header from a dangerous Andy Robertson cross wide of goal as the Scots looked to respond after soaking up a period of pressure.

Real Madrid stalwart Modric, who had been kept relatively quiet, came alight with a real moment of quality after winning back possession, drifting inside before curling a superb effort just beyond the far post with Gordon at full stretch.

And the Croatian’s persistence did eventually pay off with 20 minutes remaining. Sosa’s first-time effort from Perisic’s floated delivery forced Gordon into a superb fingertip save but the unmarked Kramaric found himself in the right place to nod home the rebound.

Sensing another defeat was imminent, Clarke made an attack-minded double change with Adams and Ryan Gauld introduced for the final 15 minutes, replacing Dykes and Doak. Both substitutes caused a tiring Croatian backline problems with the latter producing a lovely dinked pass for the Torino striker who should’ve done better at the back post as he fired off target.

Deep into stoppage time, Adams thought he had rescued a point for the travelling Tartan Army after nipping in behind to latch onto Kenny McLean’s backheel but a lengthy VAR review concluded he has strayed into a marginal offside position. That was that. Another defeat. Scotland simply cannot catch a break...

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players, including how Hearts No.1 Gordon fared in Zagreb.

Craig Gordon - 7/10 Back in the starting XI for the first time since November 2022, the Hearts keeper wasn't tested until the half hour mark. Parried Kramaric's curling effort to safety. No chance of keeping out Matanovic's leveller. Down sharply to parry a Matantovic effort away. Pushed Modric's delivery behind for a corner. Made a superb save from Sosa's first-time shot and was unlucky to concede from the rebound. Barring that, he didn't put a foot wrong on his return.

Anthony Ralston - 5/10 Mistimed diving challenge led to Kramaric's first-half chance. Failed to tuck in to prevent Sosa from getting a shot away in the lead up to Croatia's second goal. Didn't offer much going forward and looked a bit exposed at times.

Grant Hanley - 6/10 Picked up a booking after just eight mins for a clumsy challenge on Matanovic. Got his body in the way to block Kramaric's effort. Not out quick enough to block Matanovic's equaliser. Made a couple of important defensive headers. Unable to block Kramaric's header on the goal line.