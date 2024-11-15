Super John McGinn came to Scotland’s rescue against ten-man Croatia at Hampden Park to end a 10-match competitive run without a victory and keep their hopes of remaining in the top tier of the Nations League alive.

Head coach Steve Clarke made the bold pre-match decision to to hand in-form Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway - 5 goals in 12 matches - his first international start in place of the injured Che Adams, while his club teammate Ben Doak kept his place in the starting line-up. Hearts No.1 Craig Gordon retained his spot between the sticks but former Hibs star John McGinn was surprisingly named on the bench.

The Scots got off to an extremely sluggish start and were fortunate to survive three early let-offs within the opening 10 minutes. Slack play led Andrej Kramaric to receive the ball on the edge of the box and the experienced frontman managed to pick out Martin Baturina who in turn laid the ball off to Luka Sucic, but he blazed his effort over the bar.

Moments later, the visitors were presented with another golden chance when Mateo Kovacic was allowed plenty of time to pick out Kramaric in acres of space down the left-hand side. He raced into the penalty area before attempting to steer the ball in at the front post but veteran keeper Craig Gordon came to the rescue, managing to stick out his right leg in the nick of time to flick the ball onto the post and behind for a corner.

Scotland looked disjointed and were struggling to get a foothold on the game but those ominous warning signs were eventually heeded. Scott McTominay carved out the hosts’ first clear-cut opportunity after 18 minutes. The Napoli midfielder found himself unmarked on the edge of the area after collecting Ben Doak’s pass, and his low effort had visiting stopper Dominik Kotarski scrambling across his line to push round the post.

Croatia, who came from behind to win in Zagreb last month, were returning to Hampden with good memories of their previous visit to Glasgow when they breezed to a 3-1 victory at the delayed Euros in the summer of 2021. However, Zlatko Dalic’s side had yet to win on their travels in this campaign. They found themselves in total control here.

A string of top-class saves from Gordon prevented them from breaking the deadlock on 35 minutes after Luka Modric’s corner from the right wasn’t cleared. A ferocious Luka Sucic’ thunderbolt from distance was initially punched clear by the 41-year-old before reacting well to beat away a follow-up cross and then gathering the second delivery into his areas.

On the stroke of half-time, the Scots were given a major boost when Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld flashed a red card at Petar Sucic for barging into Rangers centre-back John Souttar. Croatia skipper Modric led the protests and earned himself a booking in the process.

The question remained, though. Could Scotland profit from that lucky break given they had barely spent any time in the visitors half of the pitch? Clarke made a defensive change at the start of the second half with Scott McKenna replacing Grant Hanley.

Chances were few and far between. Billy Gilmour blazed wildly over the crossbar when he should’ve elected to slip in Doak after pouncing on a misplaced pass. In truth, the Croatians were doing a good job of retaining possession with 10 men.

That led Clarke to make a triple substitution after 66 minutes with McGinn, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Gauld all introduced. That brought a freshness to the home side with McGinn and Gauld combining well before the latter’s cross was volleyed wide at the back post by Doak.

However, Croatia still maintained a threat of their own and Marco Pasalic squandered a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring after latching onto Modric’s superb clipped pass before shrugging off the attentions of Anthony Ralston, only to poke his effort just wide.

As the clock continued to tick down, up stepped the lively Doak to twist and jink his way to the bye-line with some nifty footwork. The youngster’s cross forced Kotarski to palm the ball away, but only as far as McGinn who drilled the ball into the net via a slight deflection.

Hampden Park erupted. Doak was given a standing ovation as he made way for Stuart Armstrong in stoppage time. Croatia were out on their feet, but somehow still mustered up enough energy to press for a last-gasp equaliser. It wasn’t forthcoming. And with that Scotland’s lengthy wait for a competitive victory finally came to an end.

A welcome three points that keeps Clarke and his players firmly in the hunt for a second placed finish in Group A1 ahead of Monday’s trip to face Poland in Warsaw, knowing another win will see them avoid automatic relegation to League B.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players in Mount Florida.

1 . GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Scotland team picture during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park, on November 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) Scotland team pictured ahead of facing Croatia in the UEFA Nations League | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Craig Gordon - 8/10 Excellent reaction save with his right foot to save Kramaric's early chance. Made a trio of top-class saves on 35 mins from a corner that Scotland failed to clear, including Sucic's thunderbolt. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Anthony Ralston - 4/10 Caught out of position too often. Fortunate to survive after being shugged off to easily by Pasalic in the second half. Passed the ball out of play under no pressure late on. | SNS Group Photo Sales